June 1 April retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 2016 April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value 0.1 3.0^ -5.8 -1.0 -2.9 -5.4 -2.9 Volume -0.1 2.6^ -6.2 -1.4 -2.9 -5.5 -2.7 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales rose 3.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales was largely stable in April compared with year-ago levels, amid the sustained recovery in visitor arrivals. In recent months, the drag from the fall in tourist spending eased and local consumer sentiment continued to hold up well. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will hinge on the recovery in inbound tourism as well as the resilience of local consumption amid rising U.S. interest rates and other external uncertainties. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2rnw1FI (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by)