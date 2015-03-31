March 31 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$46.6 billion ($6.01 billion) in February, up 14.9 percent in value from a year earlier and up 18.2 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE

Feb Jan Total 14.9 -14.5^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 49.8 -8.4^ Fuels -10.9 -21.4 Clothing, footwear 10.4 -14.0^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -9.2 -21.4 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 16.6 6.3^

Furniture, fixtures 13.6 5.8^

Other 84.3 -43.1^ Supermarkets 27.3 -13.1 Department stores 11.9 -11.3 VOLUME

Feb Jan Total 18.2 -13.8^

Food, alcohol, tobacco 43.7 -12.2^ Fuels 3.6 -7.1 Clothing, footwear 11.8 -11.4^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -9.5 -22.4^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 18.8 7.8^

Furniture, fixtures 12.2 4.1^

Other 103.8 -37.2^ Supermarkets 24.4 -17.1 Department stores 11.0 -12.2 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)