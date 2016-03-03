March 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$43.6 billion ($5.61 billion) in January, down 6.5 percent in value from a year earlier and down 5.2 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE 2016 2015 Jan Dec Total -6.5 -8.5 Food, alcohol, tobacco 7.2 0.9^ Fuels 3.9 -3.5^ Clothing, footwear -3.2 -11.3^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.3 -17.0 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -10.5 -2.6 Furniture, fixtures -0.5 -3.3 Other -29.3 -11.0^ Supermarkets 8.0 3.6 Department stores -3.6 -12.3 VOLUME 2016 2015 Jan Dec Total -5.2 -6.1 Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.9 -3.1^ Fuels 5.9 2.3 Clothing, footwear -0.8 -9.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -9.6 -10.9^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -8.0 1.5^ Furniture, fixtures -1.8 -5.5 Other -22.9 -5.4^ Supermarkets 7.2 1.8 Department stores -2.1 -12.5 ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7764 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)