Aug 2 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$33.7 billion ($4.34 billion) in June, down 8.9 percent in value from a year earlier and down 9.6 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE 2016 2016 June May Total -8.9 -8.3^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.9 3.1 Fuels -4.7 -2.1^ Clothing, footwear -0.8 -5.8 Jewellery, clocks, -20.4 -18.6^ watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -24.9 -6.8^ Furniture, fixtures -3.2 -6.1^ Other -37.2 -34.5^ Supermarkets 1.9 1.6^ Department stores -10.5 -5.9 VOLUME 2016 2016 June May Total -9.6 -8.8^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 0.5 0.1 Fuels 1.9 4.6^ Clothing, footwear 1.1 -5.7^ Jewellery, clocks, -20.7 -18.1^ watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -22.6 -3.4^ Furniture, fixtures -3.0 -6.9 Other -30.9 -27.9^ Supermarkets -0.6 -0.8 Department stores -8.9 -3.6^ ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7597 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)