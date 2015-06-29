June 29 May retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): ________________2015_______________ ___2014____ May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Value: -0.1 -2.1^ -2.9 14.8 -14.5 -4.0 4.2 Volume: 4.6 2.5^ 0.8 18.1 -13.8 -1.4 7.6 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales was down by 4.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of May retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed some relative improvement in May. Nevertheless, the drag from the slowdown in tourist spending remained notable, as sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts continued to register a double-digit year-on-year decline. The spokesman said the near-term outlook for retail sales still depended much on the performance of inbound tourism. Yet stable job and income conditions should provide some support for consumer sentiment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1TZJRql (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Alan Raybould)