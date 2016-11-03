* HK Sept retail sales -4.1 pct y/y in value, down for 19 months

* Overall sales volume down 3.9 percent

* Sept tourist arrivals fall 3 pct vs 9.4 pct drop in Aug

* Total tourism spending falls 13.6 pct in H1

HONG KONG, Nov 3 Hong Kong's retail sales fell for the 19th straight month in September as China's economic slowdown and a strong local currency crimped business activity and tourism, though the rate of decline eased from the previous month.

Retail sales slid 4.1 percent from a year earlier to HK$33.8 billion ($4.36 billion) in value terms, after a 10.5 percent decline in August, government data showed on Thursday.

In volume terms, September sales dropped 3.9 percent on-year, compared to a 11 percent decline in August.

"The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to uncertainty, depending on the performance of inbound tourism as well as the extent to which local consumer sentiment will be affected by various external uncertainties," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

Once a favourite shopping destination for mainland Chinese, those tourists are now heading to other cities, including Japan and South Korea, which offer cheaper travel options.

Hong Kong's currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, which means it is prone to strengthen when other Asian currencies weaken.

Tourist arrivals in September fell 3 percent from a year earlier to 4.42 million. That followed a 9.4 percent fall in August. (bit.ly/2eTgQgT)

Mainland China visitors, who account for 75.4 percent of the total, fell 5 percent to 3.33 million in September after a 11.3 percent decline in August.

Total tourism spending associated with inbound tourism fell 13.6 percent to HK$143.62 billion in the first half of 2016 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. (bit.ly/2eW3EaN)

Many retailers are switch their focus to local customers as tourism remains sluggish.

"We are taking proactive action to control costs while focusing very much on local customers in that market," Carol Fairweather, CFO of Burberry, told a conference call last month.

Burberry saw visits to its Hong Kong stores fall in the six months to September. It plans to cut the size of its flagship store in Pacific Place in half in the next fiscal year, while it will renegotiate rents at its stores in the city.

Hong Kong tour operators had flagged earlier that fewer tour groups were visiting the city as strength of the local currency has made the once "shopping paradise" a more expensive place to visit.

The value of China's yuan has fallen about 4 percent against the resurgent U.S. dollar so far this year.

"Any destination like Hong Kong has got to continue to reinvent itself to provide new things," David Scowsill, president and CEO of the World Travel Tourism Council, told Reuters.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts in Hong Kong in September fell 12.3 percent in value terms, the 25th consecutive month of decline. Department store sales slid 2.4 percent on the year.

Last month, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery said its same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau slid 30 percent for the July-September quarter, while rival Luk Fook saw its same store sales down 39 percent. ($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kim Coghill)