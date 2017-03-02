March 2 January retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 2016 Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July Value -0.9 -2.9 -5.4^ -2.9 -4.0 -10.5 -7.7 Volume -1.4 -2.9^ -5.5^ -2.7 -3.8 -11.0 -7.0 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales was down 2.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales showed a narrower year-on-year decline in January 2017. However, the figures for January may be somewhat affected by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell in late January this year but early February last year. It would thus be more meaningful to examine the figures for January and February combined, when available, to have a clearer picture of the underlying trend. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for the retail sales business will continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism and on whether local consumer sentiment would be affected by the various uncertainties in the external environment. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/2lYX2wh (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)