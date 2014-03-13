By Grace Li
| HONG KONG, March 13
HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong police arrested
two more people in connection with the stabbing of a prominent
Hong Kong journalist on Thursday, bringing the total to 11 after
an attack that was seen by many as an assault on press freedom.
Police arrested a 55-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.
All of those arrested, including two held in China, are Hong
Kong residents.
Kevin Lau, until recently chief editor of Ming Pao, a
Chinese-language newspaper known for its investigative reports,
was stabbed in the back and legs several times on Feb. 26. The
assailant rode off on a motorcycle with an accomplice.
Nine people arrested on Wednesday were suspected to have
links to organised crime, police said.
Thousands of protesters dressed in black and wearing blue
ribbons, symbolizing press freedom, marched in condemnation of
the attack on March 2. Protesters held up banners saying "They
can't kill us all" and "Protect press freedom".
Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese
rule in 1997, is a freewheeling capitalist hub which enjoys a
high degree of autonomy and freedom, but Beijing's Communist
Party leaders have resisted public pressure for full democracy.
Police Commissioner Andy Tsang said on Wednesday preliminary
inquiries suggested the attacks had nothing to do with Lau's
journalistic work.
But Lau, recovering in hospital where he is now in a stable
condition, disagreed.
"My family members and I are not involved in any financial,
extra-marital or other personal disputes. I am, therefore,
positive that the assault is related to my job in the
newspaper," Lau said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)