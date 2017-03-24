* Small "election committee" to choose new leader on Sunday
* Large protests expected against China "interference" in
election
* Beijing-backed candidate, Carrie Lam, widely expected to
win
* Political tension roils public, weighs on economy
By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, March 25 A small electoral college
chooses a new Hong Kong leader on Sunday amid accusations of
meddling by Beijing, denying the Chinese-ruled financial hub a
more populist leader perhaps better suited to defuse political
tension.
The vast majority of the city's 7.3 million people have no
say in their next leader, with the winner to be chosen by a
1,200-person "election committee" stacked with pro-Beijing and
pro-establishment loyalists.
Three candidates are running for the top post, two former
officials, Carrie Lam and John Tsang, and a retired judge, Woo
Kwok-hing. Lam is considered the favourite.
"I hope we all remember on 24 March 2017, we hong Kong
people have all come together and given our most sincere
blessings for a more united, a better Hong Kong," Tsang told a
rally of thousands of cheering supporters on Friday night.
Mass protests are planned over the weekend denouncing
Beijing's "interference" in the election amid widespread reports
of lobbying of the 1,200 voters to back Lam, rather than the
more populist and conciliatory former finance chief, Tsang.
Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, Beijing
has gradually increased control over the territory even though
Beijing promised wide-ranging freedoms and autonomy under the
formula of "one country, two systems", along with an undated
promise of universal suffrage.
Many fear that Lam will continue the tough policies of
staunchly pro-Beijing incumbent Leung Chun-ying, a divisive
figure who ordered the firing of tear gas on pro-democracy
protesters in 2014 and who wasn't seen to be defending Hong
Kong's autonomy and core values.
The political upheavals with Beijing over the city's
autonomy and democratic reforms - that many hoped would have
allowed a direct election this time round - have roiled a new
generation and weighed on the city's economy, ranked 33rd
globally by the World Bank in 2015.
Political and social divisions, mainly over democracy and
anxieties over China's creeping influence, have dominated
political debate leading to some legislative and policy-making
paralysis and the stalling of major projects, including a
cultural hub and high-speed rail link to China.
Businesses have also faced growing competition from mainland
Chinese firms in core sectors like services and property.
Housing prices, now among the world's highest, are widely seen
to have been jacked up by an unrelenting wave of buying from
rich Chinese, intensifying anti-China sentiment.
Many observers, leading businessmen and politicians have
warned Hong Kong can't afford another period of upheaval if the
city is to regain its former capitalist mojo.
Beijing's shadowy detention of five Hong Kong booksellers in
late 2015, and the disappearance of a Chinese billionaire this
year, have also undermined confidence in "one country, two
systems" formula.
While Beijing hasn't explicitly backed any candidate, senior
officials have stressed certain conditions must be met including
a new leader having the "trust" of China's Communist leaders.
"Just because a candidate is leading popularity polls
doesn't necessarily mean you should vote for (that person),"
said Leung Chun-ying on Friday.
Nearly 2,000 police will be stationed around the
harbourfront voting centre in case of any unrest.
(Additional reporting by Venus Wu and Greg Torode; Editing by
Nick Macfie)