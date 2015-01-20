HONG KONG Jan 20 The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing expects to extend its landmark Shanghai trading link to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange this year, the bourse's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Charles Li said the addition of Shenzhen was "clearly" the next step for scheme, and added he hoped this would happen in 2015. "It should be this year, I would be disappointed if it does not happen this year."

Launched in November, the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect progamme allows Chinese investors to trade Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, while foreign investors are able to deal in Shanghai shares via the Hong Kong exchange.

Li said the exchange was exploring how it could extend the scheme to other products, and said the HKEx will also make a "huge effort" to bring index futures onto the Shanghai-Hong Kong link in coming months.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)