BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
HONG KONG, June 22 The Hong Kong stock exchange will begin market tests for a long-awaited stock trading link with Shenzhen on June 27, the bourse said in a circular published on its website late on Tuesday.
The testing environment will allow brokers in Hong Kong to get ready for the launch of the new trading link even though the exchanges have not received a formal implementation timetable from the Chinese and Hong Kong regulators, the circular said.
The exchange also published technical specifications relating to the test environment on its website on Tuesday. It said it was releasing the specifications to allow brokers to prepare their systems early "notwithstanding that no formal announcement has been made by the regulators".
Market participants have been waiting for regulators to formally announce the extension of the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect trading link to Shenzhen for nearly 18 months, with many market participants expecting the official green light in July. (Reporting by Michelle Price; editing by David Clarke)
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.