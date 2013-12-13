Dec 13 Foreign assets in Hong Kong's Exchange Fund stood at HK$2,559.7 billion ($330.12 billion) at the end of November, down HK$5.5 billion from October-end, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

The Exchange Fund backs the local currency, which has been pegged to the U.S. dollar since 1983.

