HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong's exports fell 3 percent in September, the first year-on-year contraction in almost two years as the impact of Europe's deepening debt crisis and a stalling U.S. economy weighed on demand for Asian exports.

Hong Kong's export sector, which has not contracted since November 2009, is closely linked to China, which has been hit by declining consumer demand in Europe and the United States, its two key markets.

"Downside risks to the global economy have continued to increase," the government said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that exports to the United States declined 8.9 percent in the period. "Hong Kong's export outlook for coming months is bleak."

"Although some Asian markets are holding up relatively well, the impact of weaker demand from the West on regional trade flows has turned more evident of late," the government said.

While total exports to Asia as a whole fell 2.9 percent in September, notably a 7.3 percent decline to mainland China, exports grew for some markets, including Thailand and Taiwan.

China, Hong Kong's biggest business partner, reported its lowest export growth for seven months in September, intensifying worries about a slowing Chinese economy.

Hong Kong's economy, which contracted slightly in the second quarter of 2011 from the first quarter, has nevertheless remained fairly robust on strong private consumption and retail sales, though the frothy local property market has shown recent signs of easing following a raft of cooling measures.

Hong Kong export figures seem to accord with recent air cargo figures for the city, now the world's busiest air cargo hub, with a 6.1 percent decline in September.

Air cargo is an important indicator of trade momentum as it accounts for about 35 percent of world trade by value. (Reporting by James Pomfret and Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)