HONG KONG Nov 7 Hong Kong's September export
volumes are expected to fall more than 10 percent and trade
performance for the rest of 2011 and early next year is not
optimistic given continued weak demand from Europe and the
United States, the city's Financial Secretary John Tsang said.
Hong Kong's exports, which fell 2 percent in volume last
month from the same month in 2010, is closely linked to China.
The world's second-largest economy has been hit by declining
consumer demand in Europe and the United States, its two key
markets.
Hong Kong had earlier announced a 3 percent decline in
September exports by value, the first drop in value in almost
two years and will announce the September volume later this
week.
"I expect that in September, the scale of declines (of
export volumes) will intensify, and continue to further contract
to more than 10 percent," wrote Tsang in an online blog on
Sunday. "Hong Kong (exports) performance is not optimistic for
the rest of the year and up to early next year."
China, Hong Kong's biggest business partner, also reported
its lowest export growth for seven months in September, adding
to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.
"We know that there's no shortcut to solve the structural
problems in Europe and the United States," wrote Tsang in an
article penned after attending the G20 summit in Cannes, France,
last week. "The European and the U.S. economies will slow down
for some time. This will inevitably affect the world, including
Hong Kong's economic growth."
Analysts expect Hong Kong's economy, which contracted
slightly in the second quarter of 2011 from the first quarter,
to contract again in the third quarter, partly because of the
weak trade numbers.
"While Hong Kong may well fall into a technical recession,
what really matters is whether the economy is heading for a
significant decline in economic activity for a prolonged
period," Hang Seng Bank said in a November research note.
