HONG KONG Nov 7 Hong Kong's September export volumes are expected to fall more than 10 percent and trade performance for the rest of 2011 and early next year is not optimistic given continued weak demand from Europe and the United States, the city's Financial Secretary John Tsang said.

Hong Kong's exports, which fell 2 percent in volume last month from the same month in 2010, is closely linked to China. The world's second-largest economy has been hit by declining consumer demand in Europe and the United States, its two key markets.

Hong Kong had earlier announced a 3 percent decline in September exports by value, the first drop in value in almost two years and will announce the September volume later this week.

"I expect that in September, the scale of declines (of export volumes) will intensify, and continue to further contract to more than 10 percent," wrote Tsang in an online blog on Sunday. "Hong Kong (exports) performance is not optimistic for the rest of the year and up to early next year."

China, Hong Kong's biggest business partner, also reported its lowest export growth for seven months in September, adding to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.

"We know that there's no shortcut to solve the structural problems in Europe and the United States," wrote Tsang in an article penned after attending the G20 summit in Cannes, France, last week. "The European and the U.S. economies will slow down for some time. This will inevitably affect the world, including Hong Kong's economic growth."

Analysts expect Hong Kong's economy, which contracted slightly in the second quarter of 2011 from the first quarter, to contract again in the third quarter, partly because of the weak trade numbers.

"While Hong Kong may well fall into a technical recession, what really matters is whether the economy is heading for a significant decline in economic activity for a prolonged period," Hang Seng Bank said in a November research note. (Reporting by James Pomfret and Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)