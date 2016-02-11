HONG KONG Feb 11 Hong Kong can weather attacks
on the city's currency because of its large foreign exchange
reserves and assets, Secretary for Financial Services and the
Treasury KC Chan said on Thursday.
"Those who worry about effects of attacks on the peg on the
Hong Kong economy do not understand the situation," Chan said at
a ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
"The foreign reserves and asset we have today far exceed the
last time the peg was attacked."
Hong Kong's 35-year old currency peg to the U.S. dollar has
been under pressure since the beginning of the year because of
the city's close economic ties to China following a selloff in
the yuan this year. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a
7.75-to-7.85 band against the U.S. dollar.
