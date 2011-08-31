HONG KONG Aug 31 Hong Kong on Wednesday sought
to defuse criticism of a security clampdown during Chinese Vice
Premier Li Keqiang's recent visit that was heavily criticised as
excessive and a violation of Hong Kong's civil rights.
Earlier this month, Hong Kong's number two official, Chief
Secretary Henry Tang, dismissed as "complete rubbish" claims by
journalists that civil rights had been violated during an August
visit by Li, widely tipped to succeed Wen Jiabao as Chinese
premier.
Tang's remarks sparked outrage in the Hong Kong media amid
accusations that local police had obstructed photographers and
reporters and dragged off protesters in what were slammed as
China-style police bullying tactics.
It was Li's first official visit to the former British
colony that reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.
Hong Kong enjoys broad media freedoms and is free to carry
critical coverage of China's leaders, a marked contrast from the
highly censored and suppressed media in mainland China.
Following the public outcry, Tang stressed that he hadn't
meant to cause offence.
"We fully respect press freedom and Hong Kong people's civil
rights are protected by the Basic Law and government has the
duty to uphold these rights," he said after a fence-mending
meeting with several local media groups.
"With hindsight if my choice of words has caused any
misunderstanding, it was absolutely not my intention."
He pledged to review media and security arrangements for
such visits in future but stopped short of an apology.
Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule with guarantees of
a high degree of autonomy and civil freedoms in the
mini-constitution known as the Basic Law, has faced criticism
for bowing to pressure from Beijing on numerous fronts,
including barring Chinese dissidents from visiting and of
stalling the pace of democratic reforms.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Nick Macfie)