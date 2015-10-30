HONG KONG Oct 30 The first batch of mutual recognition funds as part of an agreement between China and Hong Kong are expected to be announced by the end of this year, the Securities and Futures Commission's executive director for investment products said.

The scheme, which regulators from both sides started discussing in 2012, will allow global asset managers to secure a bigger slice of money available for investment in China and vice versa.

"The mutual fund recognition scheme has been very high on our agenda," Julia Leung said on Friday at the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association forum

"Things are on track and you'll see the announcement (of the first batch of MRF funds) by the end of the year hopefully."

Fund managers started to submit applications for MRF in July, but no progress was made public after that. Market players suspect the recent turmoil in China's stock market has hampered progress on MRF approval.

Leung said the number of applications for mutual recognition funds had been encouraging.

Chinese and Hong Kong regulators announced the mutual recognition programme on May 22, marking another step in liberalising China's capital account.

Under the mutual recognition scheme, a fund must have at least 200 million yuan ($32 million) and the value of shares/units in the fund sold to investors in the other's market cannot exceed 50 percent of the fund's total assets.

About 100 Hong Kong-domiciled funds and 850 mainland Chinese funds are qualified for the scheme, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Although fund managers are excited about the opportunity to expand their business, many say they will enter the Chinese market slowly with one or two funds at first due to uncertain demand and logistical difficulties.

$1 = 6.3398 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Michelle Chen; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree)