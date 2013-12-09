BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
HONG KONG Dec 9 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based death care company, launched on Monday an up to $215 million Hong Kong initial public offering, tapping Carlyle Group LP and hedge fund firm Farallon Investors as investors in the deal.
Fu Shou Yuan is offering 500 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$2.88-HK$3.33 each, the terms showed.
Carlyle and Farallon were among four companies that agreed to buy about $45 million worth of shares as cornerstone investors. Cornerstone investors receive a guaranteed allocation in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a set period.
Citigroup Inc is the sole sponsor and global coordinator of the offer, the term sheet showed, with CIMB and UBS also helping to underwrite the deal.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.