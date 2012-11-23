HONG KONG Nov 23 Chinese property developer
Future Land Development Holdings Ltd has priced its
Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$1.45 per share, the
bottom of an indicative range, according to a term sheet of the
deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Future Land offered 1.42 billion new shares, putting the
total deal at HK$2.06 billion ($265 million). It had marketed
the IPO at an indicative range of HK$1.45-HK$1.79 per share.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole
global coordinator for the IPO, with China International Capital
Corp (CICC) and Haitong International acting as joint
bookrunners.
($1 = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by John Mair)