HONG KONG, July 19 The Hong Kong Association of
Banks has initiated a review of the fixing mechanism and
governance structure of the Hibor process as central banks
worldwide scrutinise the troubled Libor procedure, a
spokesperson for the city's de facto central bank said on
Thursday.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it supported the
review and would monitor the process and outcome.
Central bankers and regulators will hold talks in September
on whether the London interbank offered rate (Libor) used
globally can be reformed or whether it is so damaged that the
benchmark of borrowing costs should be scrapped.
