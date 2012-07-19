* HKMA says supports Hibor mechanism review, to monitor
outcome
* No anomalies observed in Hibor fixing - HKMA spokesperson
* Move comes ahead of international talks over Libor reform
(Adds quote, background on Hibor)
By Anne Marie Roantree and Lawrence White
HONG KONG, July 19 The Hong Kong Association of
Banks has initiated a review of the fixing mechanism and
governance structure of the Hibor process as central banks
worldwide scrutinise the troubled Libor procedure, a
spokesperson for the city's de facto central bank said on
Thursday.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it supported the
review and would monitor the process and outcome.
"HKD Hibor fixing has been in place for over 20 years. We
have not observed any anomaly in its operation," the
spokesperson said.
Central bankers and regulators will hold talks in September
on whether the London interbank offered rate (Libor) used
globally can be reformed or whether it is so damaged that the
benchmark of borrowing costs should be scrapped.
Hibor is similar to its London equivalent Libor, in that it
represents an average of the rates submitted by banks at which
they are prepared to lend to each other. The Hong Kong
Association of Banks compiles Hibor daily from the submissions
of 20 banks, stripping out the three highest and lowest bids.
The rate is primarily used as a reference for pricing
mortgages and other financial products, since Hong Kong's
deposit-rich banks rarely need to raise funds through short-term
interbank lending.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)