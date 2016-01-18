HONG KONG Jan 18 The head of Hong Kong's
central bank said on Monday it has no plans to change the Hong
Kong dollar's peg to the U.S. currency despite recent volatility
in the market.
Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA), speaking at the Asia Financial Forum, added
that the money market had been operating smoothly so far despite
the volatile market.
The Hong Kong dollar fell to more than four-year lows
earlier in the day as volatility, weak global markets and
capital outflows hurt investor sentiment.
