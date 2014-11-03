HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund,
which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment
income of HK$37.7 billion ($4.86 billion) for the first nine
months of 2014, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on
Monday.
The figure compared with a HK$50.5 billion over the same
period a year earlier.
The Exchange Fund recorded investment losses of HK$18.7
billion in the third quarter after second-quarter investment
income was adjusted to HK$43.3 billion.
The HKMA manages the Exchange Fund, which is under the
control of the financial secretary and invests in equities,
bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.
(1 US dollar = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollar)
