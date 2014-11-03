HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$37.7 billion ($4.86 billion) for the first nine months of 2014, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compared with a HK$50.5 billion over the same period a year earlier.

The Exchange Fund recorded investment losses of HK$18.7 billion in the third quarter after second-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$43.3 billion.

The HKMA manages the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. (1 US dollar = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)