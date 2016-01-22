HONG KONG Jan 22 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$18.3-billion ($2.35-billion) investment loss in 2015, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure compared with a HK$43.6-billion investment gain in 2014. The Exchange Fund in November posted an investment loss of HK$36.8 billion for the first nine months of 2015.

The investment return for 2015 was -0.6 percent, compared to 1.4 percent in 2014.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1=7.7897 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)