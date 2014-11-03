(Adds official comments, details)

HONG KONG Nov 3 Investment income earned by Hong Kong's Exchange Fund dropped 25 percent year on year over the first nine months of 2014, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$37.7 billion ($4.86 billion) for January to September, compared with HK$50.5 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The Exchange Fund recorded investment losses of HK$18.7 billion in the third quarter after second-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$43.3 billion.

The HKMA, the city's central bank, expects more market volatility in the fourth quarter, given the United States has stopped buying bonds and is moving towards a cycle of gradually increasing interest rates.

"It's difficult for the foreign exchange fund to perform well in the fourth quarter amid such a difficult market environment," said Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The HKMA manages the Exchange Fund, which is under the authority of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

Chan said capital flows may reverse when the U.S. increases interest rates, which will have an impact on global markets, including Hong Kong's property market.

Chan will be heading for Beijing on Monday afternoon to meet financial market regulators in China. Topics for discussion include the postponed Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect project, and the 20,000 yuan ($3,270) daily conversion limit on obtaining mainland Chinese currency.

