* Investment return in negative territory in inflation terms

* About 83 percent of assets in exchange fund in USD assets

* Most of the losses come in second half of year (Adds details, quotes)

By Michelle Chen

HONG KONG, Jan 26 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, used to back the local dollar, posted its worst performance in three years in 2014 on large foreign exchange losses it racked up in the second half of the year.

The investment return was 1.4 percent last year, lower than 2.7 percent in 2013 and significantly less than the compounded annual investment income of 5.2 percent posted between 1994 to 2014, according to data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city's de-facto central bank.

In inflation-adjusted terms, the investment return was in negative territory.

Hong Kong's central bank, the key manager of the Exchange Fund which invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets, racked up foreign exchange losses of HK$28 billion ($3.61 billion) in the third quarter and nearly HK$25 billion in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The losses were so large that it ate into more than half of the returns earned through its other investments in Hong Kong equities, international equities, bonds, and investments in private equity and real estate for the year.

While the investment strategy for the exchange fund is to obtain stable returns in the medium to long term, foreign exchange losses cannot be avoided when the U.S. dollar is on the rise, Norman Chan, the governor of the central bank told a news conference.

The U.S. dollar was among the best performing asset classes in 2014, posting a total return of more than 13 percent according to a basket of trade-weighted currencies with most of its gains coming in the second half of the year.

"I think 2015 will be even more difficult," said Chan, partly given continued global economic uncertainty.

Eddie Yue, a deputy chief executive at the central bank, said the foreign exchange loss was the largest in years given the bigger size of the exchange fund, but that was not the case in terms of percentage loss.

For the exchange fund, about 83 percent is in dollar assets, and the other 17 percent is in non-dollar assets including yuan, euro, yen, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, sterling, Swiss franc, among others.

Many large global funds and institutional investors incurred huge foreign exchange losses last year due to a series of dramatic moves in currency markets, culminating in Switzerland scrapping a three-year-old cap on the Swiss franc against the euro.

($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by James Pomfret and Jacqueline Wong)