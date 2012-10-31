HONG KONG Oct 31 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market again on Wednesday by selling HK$2.7 billion ($350 million) as the local currency repeatedly hit the top end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance -- the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA -- to HK$168.43 billion on Nov. 2.

It was the sixth intervention from the HKMA in two weeks. Together with the $2.2 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars the HKMA sold earlier this month, the total amount of Hong Kong dollars it injected into the market has reached $2.55 billion.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.7501 against the U.S. dollar at 1020 GMT.