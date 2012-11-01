HONG KONG Nov 1The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market again on Thursday by selling HK$2.3 billion ($296.77 million) in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the top end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$170.755 billion on Nov. 5.

It was the seventh intervention from the HKMA in two weeks.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.7501 against the U.S. dollar at 0445 GMT. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)