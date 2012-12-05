HONG KONG Dec 5 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market on Wednesday, selling HK$3.875 billion in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$200.659 billion on Dec 7.

Before this intervention, the HKMA had injected a total of $6.2 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars into the market.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.7500/7.7501 against the U.S. dollar at 0624 GMT. (Reporting by Chirstina Lo and Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)