UK farmers hold onto cash, cut investment on Brexit uncertainty
LONDON, Feb 21 British farmers are holding back on big investments as they brace for the UK's exit from the European Union, their largest market and a vital source of subsidies.
HONG KONG Nov 30 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market in New York trading hours on Thursday, selling HK$3.045 billion ($393 million) in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its official trading range.
According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$192.838 billion on Dec. 3.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.
* Nordic Capital announces its intention to offer shares in Resurs Holding AB to institutional investors