HONG KONG Dec 14 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank stepped into the currency market on Thursday, selling a
total of HK$6.78 billion ($874 million) as the local currency
repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.
According to Reuters data, the latest Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) intervention will lift the aggregate
balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by
banks with the HKMA - to HK$238.865 billion.
The HKMA has injected a total of $11.63 billion worth of Hong
Kong dollars since October 20.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but
can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the
currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong
Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
