HONG KONG Dec 14 Hong Kong's de facto central bank stepped into the currency market on Thursday, selling a total of HK$6.78 billion ($874 million) as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$238.865 billion.

The HKMA has injected a total of $11.63 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars since October 20.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)