HONG KONG Jan 20 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong
eclipsed 1 trillion yuan at the end of 2014 despite a recent
slowing of Chinese capital inflows into the world's largest
offshore yuan hub, the head of Hong Kong's de facto central bank
said on Tuesday.
"Yuan deposits at the end of last year should exceed 1
trillion yuan," Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority, said on the sidelines of a financial forum.
Chan added that the figure could eclipse 1.1 trillion yuan if
certificates of deposits were included.
Hong Kong's total yuan deposits at the end of Nov stood at
974.1 billion yuan ($157 billion), a rise of 3.2 percent from
the month before, according to government figures. The HKMA will
release December's yuan deposit figure at the end of January.
The daily clearing volume of the yuan averaged around 700
billion yuan in 2014, but in the past month or two this figure
increased to around 800 billion yuan daily, Chan added.
The greater two-way volatility of the Chinese currency had
created hedging needs for companies and investors, Chan added,
with Chinese companies that had borrowed heavily in dollars
facing sharply higher currency hedging costs.
More companies have therefore tried reducing their foreign
exchange risk by borrowing in yuan instead of dollars or by
using derivatives to lock in stable funding costs on dollar
debt.
