HONG KONG Jan 20 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong eclipsed 1 trillion yuan at the end of 2014 despite a recent slowing of Chinese capital inflows into the world's largest offshore yuan hub, the head of Hong Kong's de facto central bank said on Tuesday.

"Yuan deposits at the end of last year should exceed 1 trillion yuan," Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said on the sidelines of a financial forum. Chan added that the figure could eclipse 1.1 trillion yuan if certificates of deposits were included.

Hong Kong's total yuan deposits at the end of Nov stood at 974.1 billion yuan ($157 billion), a rise of 3.2 percent from the month before, according to government figures. The HKMA will release December's yuan deposit figure at the end of January.

The daily clearing volume of the yuan averaged around 700 billion yuan in 2014, but in the past month or two this figure increased to around 800 billion yuan daily, Chan added.

The greater two-way volatility of the Chinese currency had created hedging needs for companies and investors, Chan added, with Chinese companies that had borrowed heavily in dollars facing sharply higher currency hedging costs.

More companies have therefore tried reducing their foreign exchange risk by borrowing in yuan instead of dollars or by using derivatives to lock in stable funding costs on dollar debt. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by James Pomfret and Eric Meijer)