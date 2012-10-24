HONG KONG Oct 24 Hong Kong-based Hopewell Highway Infrastructure is planning a yuan-denominated share placement, the first in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company, which builds and operates expressways in China, plans to raise as much as 296 million yuan ($47.4 million) by offering 70 million shares with an upsize option of 20 million shares, the term sheet showed.

The price range is 3.15-3.29 yuan per share, which represents a 4.9 percent to 9.0 percent discount to its closing price of HK$4.29 on Monday.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been keen to promote new yuan products in the largest offshore yuan hub as Beijing accelerates the pace of internationalisation of the Chinese unit.

Earlier this month, Chinese asset management firm Harvest Global Investments launched its exchange-traded fund (ETF) denominated in yuan at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the first listed financial product to be traded in both yuan and the Hong Kong dollar.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure itself issued an offshore yuan bond, also known as a dim sum bond, in 2010, the first offering by a non-financial Hong Kong company.

Bank of China International is the sole bookrunner and placing agent for the new share placement, according to the term sheet. ($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Lui and Michelle Chen; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)