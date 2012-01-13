HONG KONG Jan 13 The Hong Kong Housing
Society plans to favour Hong Kong residents with its new
development, a spokesman for the company said on Friday, in a
bid to thwart speculators.
Spokesman Johnson Wa said the intention is to restrict the
sale of the apartments at Heya Green, a 327-flat project in Sham
Shui Po, to Hong Kong residents. The project goes on sale in
mid-year and is due for completion in the third quarter of next
year.
The details of the plan have not been confirmed, and the
developer is taking legal advice on how to structure those sales
restrictions.
If the plan takes effect as expected, the Hong Kong Housing
Society will be the first developer to place such restrictions
on flat sales in the territory, regularly rated by the Heritage
Foundation as the world's freest economy.
"We want to give priority to Hong Kong people in buying our
flats, and we'll not accept corporate buyers," CEO Wong
Kit-loong said in unveiling the project, according to the South
China Morning Post. "This will reduce speculative activities."
The Society is a nonprofit organization that builds
properties for sale on the open market. Heya Green will go on
sale at market prices, the society said, without restrictions on
resale.
Daniel Lau King-shing, the company's director of development
and marketing, said any Hong Kong resident will be able to buy
the flats, the newspaper reported, without restrictions on
income or assets. The Society is also mulling opening the flats
for sale to foreigners who have permanent resident status in the
city, the spokesman said Friday, although those details are not
yet ironed out.
Hong Kong residents who want to buy a home in the city often
complain that mainland Chinese buyers are driving the market out
of reach.
Samsung Securities predicts property prices will fall 15
percent in Hong Kong this year. But it says the share price of
private developers is already pricing in that fall, and the
company highlights the city's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai
Properties, as its top pick thanks to its strong
branding.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ken Wills)