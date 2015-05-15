HONG KONG May 15 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd and CGN Power Co Ltd are set to become constituents of Hong Kong's Hang Seng Enterprises Index, the index reviewer said in a statement on Friday.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd and Weichai Power Co Ltd will be removed from the index, it added. All changes will be effective June 8. (Reporting By Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)