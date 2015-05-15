BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
HONG KONG May 15 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd and CGN Power Co Ltd are set to become constituents of Hong Kong's Hang Seng Enterprises Index, the index reviewer said in a statement on Friday.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd and Weichai Power Co Ltd will be removed from the index, it added. All changes will be effective June 8. (Reporting By Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.