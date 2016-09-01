HONG KONG, Sept 1 New insurance premiums from mainland Chinese visitors in Hong Kong surged to HK$16.9 billion ($2.18 billion) in the second quarter, more than double the volume for the same period of 2015, Hong Kong government statistics show.

New insurance premiums from mainland visitors for the first half amounted to HK$30.1 billion, accounting for 36.9 percent of the total new premiums for individual business, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

That was almost the total new premiums from mainland visitors recorded for the whole of 2015, which stood at HK$31.6 billion.

Buying insurance products is a popular way for Chinese individuals to skirt restrictions on capital outflows since last year as China stepped up efforts to keep funds from flowing abroad amid concerns over yuan depreciation, volatile stock markets and a slowing economy.

Chinese regulators in March restricted the use of third-party payment providers to buy insurance policies in Hong Kong. Major insurers have thus limited or suspended online payments using China's UnionPay bank cards.

Total gross premiums of the Hong Kong insurance industry in the first half amounted to HK$207.5 billion, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)