By Michelle Price and Sumeet Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Nov 3 Hong Kong's new insurance regulator said it sees Chinese demand for Hong Kong insurance products staying strong because of their high quality despite recent curbs on such purchases, as Beijing moves to discourage capital outflows.

Moses Cheng, chairman of Hong Kong's Independent Insurance Authority (IIA), also told Reuters in an interview he expects the regulator to discuss the matter with its mainland counterpart once the IIA is fully up and running by early next year.

"Hong Kong is a free economy. We welcome anyone coming to Hong Kong to buy an insurance policy, and we have good products here we want to offer to the rest of the world, including people from mainland China," he said on Thursday.

"Hong Kong being a free place you can buy whatever products that suits you here in Hong Kong, but most important of all don't break any rule here or outside Hong Kong."

China's biggest bank card provider UnionPay last week tightened rules on how customers can use its debit and credit cards to purchase Hong Kong insurance products, raising concerns that insurers in the territory will see their revenues hit.

Cheng said he was hopeful the UnionPay restrictions would not hurt the industry because there are many legitimate ways to buy products in the city, and mainlanders would continue to be attracted to Hong Kong's higher quality policies.

He added that the IIA was not yet in communication with its mainland counterpart, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, but would expect to discuss the matter at a later date.

"That's absolutely unavoidable. This is something we need to work together," Cheng said.

China has been tightening rules for purchase of insurance products by its citizens in Hong Kong amid fears that those investments are being used to move money abroad.

New insurance premiums purchased by Chinese visitors to Hong Kong surged to HK$16.9 billion ($2.18 billion) in the second quarter, more than double the year-ago period, the latest available government data showed.

INDUSTRY SHAKE-UP

Hong Kong's HK$374 billion ($48 billion) insurance industry is bracing for its biggest shake-up in three decades with the introduction of the new watchdog and a direct licensing regime for the city's more than 93,000 insurance professionals.

The overhaul will bring the city's outmoded, light-touch insurance regime in line with international standards by allowing the IIA to operate independently from the government with full supervisory, investigation and disciplinary powers.

Currently, Hong Kong's 161 authorised insurers are regulated by the government's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance while brokers and agents are overseen by self-regulatory industry bodies that have no rule-making or enforcement powers.

Cheng, a litigator and China Mobile board member who was appointed in December to oversee the establishment of the IIA, said the new watchdog expects to take over from the government early next year and that promoting the use of new technologies or "fintech" to improve products would be a top priority.

"We want to come up with a regulatory framework that is really suitable and conducive to the development of web-based business," Cheng said. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)