June 24 The leasing unit of China's state-owned development bank launched an initial public offering to raise up to $980 million in Hong Kong this week, securing commitments from cornerstone investors for up to 78 percent of the deal. China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd IPO-CDBL.HK tapped six investors, including Three Gorges Capital, China Reinsurance (Group) Corp and the overseas investment arm of China's southern Guangdong Province, for 2.42 billion of the 3.1 billion shares initially offered in the IPO. Following is a list of the top 10 IPOs in Hong Kong over the past year and the percentages that were bought by cornerstone investors. IPO date Issuer Proceeds Cornerstone ($mln) Tranche 10/22/2015 China Huarong Asset 2,541.68 63.0% Management 10/19/2015 China Reinsurance 2,115.54 52.0% 06/22/2015 Legend Holdings Corp 1,975.43 48.1% 03/21/2016 China Zheshang Bank 1,938.55 49.7% 12/03/2015 China Energy 1,900.39 66.6% Engineering Corp 08/01/2015 China Railway Signal 1,454.43 66.8% & Communication Corp 11/14/2015 Dali Foods Group 1,147.48 26.6% 05/19/2016 BOC Aviation 1,125.80 51.8% 03/20/2016 Bank of Tianjin 990.00 56.6% 10/30/2015 China International 932.59 49.9% Capital Corp (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Martin Howell)