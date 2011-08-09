BRIEF-SoCalGas to pay $8.5 mln for Aliso Canyon leak settlement with Calif. regulator
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
HONG KONG, Aug 9 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary.
Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
* Denotes new entry or update
^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== *2011 New Century Hotel N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank, 400 Sept Group Ltd Morgan Stanley
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500 Sept Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,
Citigroup,
(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Citic Securities N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 2,000 Sept Co CITIC Securities
Int'l unit,
ICBC Int'l,
BOC Int'l,
BoCom Int'l,
BofA Merrill Lynch,
Credit Agricole's
CLSA unit,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 400- Sept Dazhong Mineral HSBC 500
Company --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New China Life N.A. N.A. CICC, UBS 4,000 Sept Insurance Co Ltd (Total)
(HK & Shanghai
listing)
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Sany Heavy 282 N.A. BAML, 2,500- Sept Industry Co Citigroup, 3,000
Citic Securities
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Guangdong N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,400 Q3 Development Citigroup,
Bank Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Village Roadshow N.A. N.A. JPMorgan, 300 Q3 Entertainment UBS
Group --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 BNP Paribas SA N.A. N.A. ICBC Int'l N.A. Q4
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800 Q4 BOCI,
Renaissance Capital
VTB Capital --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Chang Sheng N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 300- Q4 Pharmaceuticals Morgan Stanley 400
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Haitong Securities N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 2,000 Q4 Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. N.A. 800 Q4 Pharmaceutical
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Hop Hing Food N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 300 H2 Group HSBC,
Nomura --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Lontoh Coal N.A. N.A. N.A. 300- H2 500 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Taikang Life N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 H2 Insurance --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Technovator N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (Tsinghua Tongfang
Co Ltd's
subsidiary)
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 WHM Group N.A. N.A. N.A. 300 H2 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 XCMG Construction N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000- H2 Machinery CICC, 1,500
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
Morgan Stanley,
Macquarie --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 World Class N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 H2 Solar Co's
multicrystalline
wafers business --------------------------------------------------------------- End People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000- 2011 Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000
of China Group Credit Suisse (Total)
(PICC)
(HK & Shanghai listing)
--------------------------------------------------------------- *2011 China Everbright 10,500 N.A. BNP Paribas, 6,000
Bank BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
(Postponed) Securities,
HSBC,
JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Baroque Japan N.A. N.A. N.A. 300
Ltd ---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 China Hanking 640 2.47- BNP Paribas, 254
Holdings Ltd 3.09 BoCom Int'l
Credit Suisse,
(Postponed) Deutsche Bank --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800-
Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000
Product Logistic UBS
Park
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
business unit
---------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Fujian Billion N.A. N.A. BAML, 400-
Polymerization CCB Int'l 600
Fiber Ind. Co. UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Galaxy Resources N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 200
Morgan Stanley
(Postponed)
--------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Hongguo N.A. N.A. Citigroup, 300
International DBS
Holdings Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Hunan Valin Iron N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000-
and Steel Group Goldman Sachs, 1,500
UBS
