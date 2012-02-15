HONG KONG, Feb 15 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== *Feb Sunshine Oilsands 923.3 4.86- BOC Int'l 696

Ltd 5.08 Deutsche Bank,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- *March Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. CICC, 600-

Pharmaceutical Deutsche Bank, 800

JP Morgan, UBS

--------------------------------------------------------------- *March/ China Aluminium N.A. N.A. CICC, 500 April Int'l Engineering Morgan Stanley,

Corp Ltd UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- *2012 Haitong Securities 1,229 9.38- Citigroup, 1,670 Q1 10.58 Credit Suisse,

Haitong Int'l,

(Postponed) JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- *2012 Huadian Fuxin N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,000 Q2 Energy Citic Securities,

UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China National N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,500- H1 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, 2,000

(CNB) UBS

--------------------------------------------------------------- *2012 Graff Diamonds N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 1,000 H1 Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- *2012 Hong Kong N.A. N.A. N.A. 644.7 Q3 Airlines

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Chinalco's N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000 Q3 Peruvian copper CICC,

mining assets Morgan Stanley

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 En+ Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (parent of

UC Rusal

)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500

Bank Citigroup,

Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Everbright 4,000 N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,900

Bank BOC Int'l,

CICC,

Everbright

Securities,

HSBC, JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanley,

Shenyin Wanguo,

UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000-

Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000

of China Group Credit Suisse (Total)

(PICC)

(HK & Shanghai listing)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800-

Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000

Product Logistic UBS

Park

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

business unit

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Jianhua N.A. N.A. Citic 500-

Concrete Pile Securities, 600

Group Deutsche Bank,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Sunshine 100 N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 1,000

Real Estate Group UBS

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 EuroSibEnergo N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,100-

Credit Suisse, 1,500

(Postponed) RBS, RenCap,

Sberbank --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/ Taikang Life N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 2014 Insurance

(HK & Shanghai

listing)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Legend Holdings N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. /2016 (parent of Lenovo

Group )

--------------------------------------------------------------- *N.A Erdenes N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 3,000

Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,

coal mine Goldman Sachs,

Macquarie --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800

BOCI,

Renaissance Capital,

VTB Capital --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500

Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,

Citigroup,

(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. China Nonferrous N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,000

Metal Mining JPMorgan,

(Group) Co Ltd UBS

--------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. HiChina Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Limited

(a unit of Alibaba.com

internet application

services)

--------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. XCMG Construction 516 N.A BNP Paribas, 1,200

Machinery Co Ltd CICC,

Credit Suisse,

HSBC,

(Postponed) Macquarie,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Sany Heavy N.A. N.A. BAML, 3,300

Industry Co Citigroup,

Citic Securities

(Postponed) --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000

Yitai Coal Co Ltd BOC Int'l,

CICC, UBS

Note: $1=HK$7.79