HONG KONG, Aug 17 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. * Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== *Sept China Everbright 4,000 N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,400 Bank BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- *Sept Shanghai Fosun 476 N.A. CICC, 700- Pharmaceutical Deutsche Bank, 800 JP Morgan, UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China National N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,315- H1 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, 1,578 (CNB) UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Railway N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,000- Q3 Materials Co Ltd Citic 1,500 (HK & Shanghai Securities, dual listing) Citibank, Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 En+ Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (parent of UC Rusal ) --------------------------------------------------------------- *2012 Sany Heavy N.A. N.A. BAML, 2,000 Q4/ Industry Co Citigroup, 2013 Citic Securities, Q1 ICBC Int'l, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 6,000 Insurance Company Credit (Total) of China Group Suisse, HSBC --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800- Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000 Product Logistic UBS Park --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. business unit --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Jianhua N.A. N.A. Citic 500- Concrete Pile Securities, 600 Group Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Sunshine 100 N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 1,000 Real Estate Group UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Lukoil N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 /2013 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/ Taikang Life N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 2014 Insurance --------------------------------------------------------------- *2013 Hong Kong N.A. N.A. N.A. 300 Airlines --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Erdenes N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 3,000 Q1 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank, coal mine Goldman Sachs, Macquarie --------------------------------------------------------------- *2013 China Galaxy N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 H1 Securities (Total) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Legend Holdings N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. /2016 (parent of Lenovo Group ) --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Zhengzhou Coal N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank, 1,000 Mining Machinery JPMorgan, Group Co Ltd UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. EuroSibEnergo N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,100- Credit Suisse, 1,500 (Postponed) RBS, RenCap, Sberbank --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800 BOCI, Renaissance Capital, VTB Capital --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500 Nutrition Group CCB Int'l, Citigroup, (Postponed) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. XCMG Construction 516 N.A BNP Paribas, 1,200 Machinery Co Ltd CICC, Credit Suisse, HSBC, (Postponed) Macquarie, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. China Xintiandi N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Co Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Altain Khuder N.A. N.A. BAML, 300 --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N.A. N.A. N.A. --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Harbin Bank N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,500 listing) --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: $1=HK$7.79