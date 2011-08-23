HONG KONG, Aug 23 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Click on the square bracket for the latest story.

* Denotes new entry or update

^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== *Sept Hongguo N.A. N.A. N.A. 200- 29 International 300

Holdings Ltd

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New Century Hotel N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank, 400 Sept Group Ltd Morgan Stanley

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500 Sept Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,

Citigroup,

(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Citic Securities N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 2,000 Sept Co CITIC Securities

Int'l unit,

ICBC Int'l,

BOC Int'l,

BoCom Int'l,

BofA Merrill Lynch,

Credit Agricole's

CLSA unit,

HSBC, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 400- Sept Dazhong Mineral HSBC 500

Company --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New China Life N.A. N.A. CICC, UBS 4,000 Sept Insurance Co Ltd (Total)

(HK & Shanghai

listing)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Sany Heavy 282 N.A. BAML, 2,500- Sept Industry Co Citigroup, 3,500

Citic Securities

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500 Q3 Bank Citigroup,

Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Village Roadshow N.A. N.A. JPMorgan, 300 Q3 Entertainment UBS

Group --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 BNP Paribas SA N.A. N.A. ICBC Int'l N.A. Q4

--------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Jiangsu Future N.A. N.A. BAML 300- Q4 Land Co Ltd 400 --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 China Nonferrous N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 Q4 Metal Mining

(Group) Co Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800 Q4 BOCI,

Renaissance Capital

VTB Capital --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Chang Sheng N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 300- Q4 Pharmaceuticals Morgan Stanley 400

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Haitong Securities N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 2,000 Q4 Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. N.A. 800 Q4 Pharmaceutical

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Hop Hing Food N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 300 H2 Group HSBC,

Nomura --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Lontoh Coal N.A. N.A. N.A. 300- H2 500 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Technovator N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (Tsinghua Tongfang

Co Ltd's

subsidiary)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 WHM Group N.A. N.A. N.A. 300 H2 --------------------------------------------------------------- *2011 XCMG Construction N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000- H2 Machinery Co Ltd CICC, 1,500

Credit Suisse,

HSBC,

Macquarie,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 World Class N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 H2 Solar Co's

multicrystalline

wafers business --------------------------------------------------------------- End People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000- 2011 Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000

of China Group Credit Suisse (Total)

(PICC)

(HK & Shanghai listing)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Everbright 10,500 N.A. BNP Paribas, 6,000

Bank BOC Int'l,

CICC,

Everbright

(Postponed) Securities,

HSBC,

JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanley,

Shenyin Wanguo,

UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Baroque Japan N.A. N.A. N.A. 300

Ltd ---------------------------------------------------------------

2011 China Hanking 640 2.47- BNP Paribas, 254

Holdings Ltd 3.09 BoCom Int'l

Credit Suisse,

(Postponed) Deutsche Bank --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800-

Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000

Product Logistic UBS

Park

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

business unit

---------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Fujian Billion N.A. N.A. BAML, 400-

Polymerization CCB Int'l 600

Fiber Ind. Co. UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Galaxy Resources N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 200

Morgan Stanley

(Postponed