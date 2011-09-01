PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Sept 1 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== Sept Hongguo N.A. N.A. Citigroup, 200- 29 International DBS 300
Holdings Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New Century Hotel N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank, 400 Sept Group Ltd Morgan Stanley
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500 Sept Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,
Citigroup,
(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- *2011 Citic Securities 1,140 N.A. ABC INt'l 2,000 Sept Co Ltd CCB Int'l,
CITIC Securities
Int'l unit,
ICBC Int'l,
BAML,
BOC Int'l,
BoCom Int'l,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 400- Sept Dazhong Mineral HSBC 500
Company --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New China Life N.A. N.A. CICC, UBS 4,000 Sept Insurance Co Ltd (Total)
(HK & Shanghai
listing)
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Sany Heavy 282 N.A. BAML, 2,500- Sept Industry Co Citigroup, 3,500
Citic Securities
--------------------------------------------------------------- *2011 Xiao Nan Guo N.A. N.A. BAML, 300 Sept (Chinese restaurant Standard Chartered
chain)
--------------------------------------------------------------- ^*2011 Xinyi Solar N.A. N.A. Citigroup, 500 Oct Holdings Ltd JPMorgan
(a unit of
Xinyi Glass
Holdings
) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 PCCW's N.A. N.A. N.A. 2,000 Oct telecom assets
(in the form of a
listed business
trust)
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500 Q3 Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Village Roadshow N.A. N.A. JPMorgan, 300 Q3 Entertainment UBS
Group --------------------------------------------------------------- *2011 Chow Tai Fook N.A. N.A. Goldman Sachs, 3,000- Dec Jewellery Co HSBC, 4,000
JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 BNP Paribas SA N.A. N.A. ICBC Int'l N.A. Q4
--------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Jiangsu Future N.A. N.A. BAML 300- Q4 Land Co Ltd 400 --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 China Nonferrous N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 Q4 Metal Mining
(Group) Co Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800 Q4 BOCI,
Renaissance Capital
VTB Capital --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Chang Sheng N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 300- Q4 Pharmaceuticals Morgan Stanley 400
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Haitong Securities N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 2,000 Q4 Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. N.A. 800 Q4 Pharmaceutical
--------------------------------------------------------------- ^*2011 Lianlian N.A. N.A. UBS 300 Q4/ Technology 2012 Co Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- ^*2011 Rainbow Group N.A. N.A. BAML 200 H2 (Fashion retailer) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Hop Hing Food N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 300 H2 Group HSBC,
Nomura --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Lontoh Coal N.A. N.A. N.A. 300- H2 500 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Technovator N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (Tsinghua Tongfang
Co Ltd's
subsidiary)
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 WHM Group N.A. N.A. N.A. 300 H2 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 XCMG Construction N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000- H2 Machinery Co Ltd CICC, 1,500
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 World Class N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 H2 Solar Co's
multicrystalline
wafers business --------------------------------------------------------------- End People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000- 2011 Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000
of China Group Credit Suisse (Total)
(PICC)
(HK & Shanghai listing)
--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Everbright 10,500 N.A. BNP Paribas, 6,000
Bank BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
(Postponed) Securities,
HSBC,
JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Beijing Jingneng N.A. N.A. Barclays 628
Clean Energy Capital
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 9 Agrium Inc , a Canadian fertilizer maker and the world's biggest farm retailer, on Thursday forecast a less profitable year than expected and said its quarterly profit plunged.