HONG KONG, March 16 The following are some
of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the
Hong Kong stock exchange.
===============================================================
DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
===============================================================
March Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. CICC, 600-
Pharmaceutical Deutsche Bank, 800
JP Morgan, UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
March/ China Aluminium N.A. N.A. CICC, 500
April Int'l Engineering Morgan Stanley,
Corp Ltd UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
*April Haitong Securities 1,229 9.38- Citigroup, 1,670
10.58 Credit Suisse,
Haitong Int'l,
(Postponed) JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
*July China Railway N.A. N.A. N.A. 2,300
Materials Co Ltd (Shanghai)
(HK & Shanghai
dual listing)
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Sany Heavy N.A. N.A. BAML, 3,300
Q2 Industry Co Citigroup,
Citic Securities
(Postponed)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Huadian Fuxin N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,000
Q2 Energy Citic Securities,
UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China National N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,500-
H1 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, 2,000
(CNB) UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Graff Diamonds N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 1,000
H1 Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Hong Kong N.A. N.A. N.A. 644.7
Q3 Airlines
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Chinalco's N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000
Q3 Peruvian copper CICC,
mining assets Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Erdenes N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 3,000
Oct Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,
coal mine Goldman Sachs,
Macquarie
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 En+ Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
H2 (parent of
UC Rusal
)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China Everbright 4,000 N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,900
Bank BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000-
Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000
of China Group Credit Suisse (Total)
(PICC)
(HK & Shanghai listing)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800-
Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000
Product Logistic UBS
Park
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
business unit
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Jianhua N.A. N.A. Citic 500-
Concrete Pile Securities, 600
Group Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Sunshine 100 N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 1,000
Real Estate Group UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012 EuroSibEnergo N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,100-
Credit Suisse, 1,500
(Postponed) RBS, RenCap,
Sberbank
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012/ Taikang Life N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000
2014 Insurance
(HK & Shanghai
listing)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Legend Holdings N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
/2016 (parent of Lenovo
Group )
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800
BOCI,
Renaissance Capital,
VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500
Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,
Citigroup,
(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. China Nonferrous N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,000
Metal Mining JPMorgan,
(Group) Co Ltd UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. HiChina Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
Limited
(a unit of Alibaba.com
internet application
services)
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. XCMG Construction 516 N.A BNP Paribas, 1,200
Machinery Co Ltd CICC,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
(Postponed) Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A. Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000
Yitai Coal Co Ltd BOC Int'l,
CICC, UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: $1=HK$7.79
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)