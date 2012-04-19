April 19 Hong Kong's financial market watchdog
will launch a public consultation in the next couple of weeks on
introducing tougher rules for banks that arrange initial public
offerings, including holding them liable for faulty deal
documents, according to sources.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is set to issue
a two-part consultation paper, with one section proposing to
toughen up the code of conduct for IPO sponsors and the second
making them liable for the contents of listing prospectuses.
The regulator has held private discussions with investment
banks on the issue in recent months. The liability element of
the paper will set off fierce resistance from the investment
banking industry, which has long argued that fraud is nearly
impossible to police in the lead up to an IPO.
Hong Kong IPO sponsors, typically investment banks or
smaller corporate finance houses, prepare a company's listing
documents and perform due-diligence to ensure they comply with
the territory's listing rules.
The move follows several scandals at Chinese companies that
went public, only to then face accusations -- and in some cases
proof -- of fraud shortly after the listing.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael
Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)