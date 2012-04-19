April 19 Hong Kong's financial market watchdog will launch a public consultation in the next couple of weeks on introducing tougher rules for banks that arrange initial public offerings, including holding them liable for faulty deal documents, according to sources.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is set to issue a two-part consultation paper, with one section proposing to toughen up the code of conduct for IPO sponsors and the second making them liable for the contents of listing prospectuses.

The regulator has held private discussions with investment banks on the issue in recent months. The liability element of the paper will set off fierce resistance from the investment banking industry, which has long argued that fraud is nearly impossible to police in the lead up to an IPO.

Hong Kong IPO sponsors, typically investment banks or smaller corporate finance houses, prepare a company's listing documents and perform due-diligence to ensure they comply with the territory's listing rules.

The move follows several scandals at Chinese companies that went public, only to then face accusations -- and in some cases proof -- of fraud shortly after the listing. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)