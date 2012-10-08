HONG KONG, Oct 8 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings and new
listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
**
Oct11 Fosun N/A N/A CICC, 600
2012 Pharmaceutical++ Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan, UBS
Oct Zhengzhou Coal N/A N/A BoCom, 600
2012 Mining Machinery++ Citic Securities,
Deutsche Bank,
ICBC Int'l,
JPMorgan, UBS
Dec Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 200
2012 Holdings Morgan Stanley
Q3 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
2012 Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities,
(HK & Shanghai Citigroup,
dual listing) Credit Suisse,
HSBC, UBS
Q3 Chinalco Mining N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 300
2012 Corp International CCB Int'l, CICC,
(Peru) HSBC,
Morgan Stanley,
StanChart
Q3 China Machinery N/A N/A BOC Int'l 600
2012 Equipment ICBC Int'l
Engineering
Q3 China Xintiandi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500
2012 JPMorgan,
StanChart, UBS
Q3 People's N/A N/A CICC, 6,000
2012 Insurance Company Credit Suisse, (Total)
of China Group HSBC
Q4 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
2012 (Mongolian iron ore Macquarie Group
miner)
Q4 Sany Heavy N/A N/A BAML, 2,000
2012/ Industry Co++ Citigroup,
Q1 Citic Securities,
2013 ICBC Int'l,
Morgan Stanley
2012 China National N/A N/A CICC, 1,600
Biotec Group Morgan Stanley,
UBS
2012 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs
2012 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 800-
Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000
Product Logistic UBS
Park
2012 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 500-
Concrete Pile Securities, 600
Group Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley
2013 Huishan Dairy N/A N/A N/A 600
2012 Lukoil N/A N/A N/A 1,000
/2013
2012/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2014 Insurance
2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300
Airlines
Q1 Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000
2013 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,
coal mine Goldman Sachs,
Macquarie
H1 China Galaxy N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2013 Securities (Total)
N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400
Bank++ BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200
Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
(Postponed) Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A
N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500
listing)
