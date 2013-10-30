HONG KONG, Oct 30 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ * Oct31 Bank of Chongqing 707.5 5.60- Goldman Sachs 593 6.50 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Nov05 Boyaa Interactive 184 4.55- Credit Suisse 133 5.60 China Renaissance ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Nov06 Huishang Bank 2,612 3.47- BOC Int'l, 1,300 3.50 Citic Securities, Haitong, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Nov Spring REIT (China) N/A N/A Credit Suisse 300 2013 Mizuho ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Nov China Cinda Asset N/A N/A BAML, 2,000 Management Credit Suisse, Goldman Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov YST Dairy N/A N/A Credit Suisse 150 2013 Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q4 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 2013 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Century Energy N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 150 ICBC International, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 AAG Energy N/A N/A Barclays, 200 Haitong, JPMorgan ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 200 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Xinchen China N/A N/A BAML 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Xintindi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500 JPMorgan, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities, (HK & Shanghai Citigroup, dual listing) Credit Suisse, ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 New Century Hotel N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Star King Food N/A N/A Macquarie 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Great Wall N/A N/A Credit Suisse, 100 Electric Guotai Junan ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 600 Concrete Pile Securities, Group Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 1,000 Agricultural JPMorgan Product Logistic UBS Park ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000 2014 Insurance ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300 Airlines ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 NW Hotel N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 1,000 Investments HSBC, JPMorgan, BOC Int'l, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank, coal mine Goldman, Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200 Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC, Credit Suisse, HSBC, (Postponed) Macquarie, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500 listing) ---------------------------------------------------------------- postponed Hopewell HK BOC Int'l 780 Properties Credit Suisse, Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan