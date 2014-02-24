HONG KONG, Feb 24 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ ** Feb28 Poly Culture Group 77.8 28.20- CLSA 330 33.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Mar07 Hanhua Financial N/A N/A CICC, 400 Credit Suisse, China Galaxy Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** March Optics Valley Union N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 200 2014 China Merchants ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2014 Harbin Bank N/A N/A ABC Int'l, 1,000 BOC Int'l, CICC, China Merchants ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Q2 Inner Mongolia N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 800 2014 Shengmu High-Tech Goldman Dairy ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Q2 BAIC Motor N/A N/A Citic, Deutsche 2,000 2014 Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** H1 China Aircraft N/A N/A CICC, Everbright 200 2014 Leasing Int'l, CCB Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China Grand N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 1,000 2014 Automotive Services ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China CNR Corp.++ N/A N/A CICC, UBS 1,470 2014 ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 WH Group N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 6,000 2014 Citic, Goldman, Morgan Stanley, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** H2 China General N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 2,000 2014 Nuclear Power Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhua Concrete N/A N/A Citic, 200 Pile Group Morgan Stanley, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Fuhua Agricultural N/A N/A Citigroup, 200 Technology Jefferies ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, 200 Deutsche Bank, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Zhong Da Mining N/A N/A CCB Int'l, HSBC, 350 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Tianhe Chemicals N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 1,000 Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Hunan Zhonghe N/A N/A Citigroup, 600 Energy Credit Suisse ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Longjiang Bank N/A N/A BAML, Nomura 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 The Basic House N/A N/A Goldman, UBS 300 Global ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Sunshine100 N/A N/A CICC, Citigroup 300 Real Estate Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200 China Merchants, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Everbright N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup (HK & Shanghai Credit Suisse, HSBC, dual listing) UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 Macquarie Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000