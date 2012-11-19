HONG KONG, Nov 19 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings and new
listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
================================================================
PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
16 Nov CIFI Holdings 1,255 1.33 Citigroup, 215
2012 Morgan Stanley,
StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
22 Nov Future Land 1,418 1.45- BAML, CICC, 328
Development 1.79 Haitong Int'l
Holdings
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
29 Nov People's 6,898 N/A CICC, 4,000
2012 Insurance Company Credit Suisse,
of China Group (PICC) Goldman, HSBC
----------------------------------------------------------------
Nov Zhengzhou Coal N/A N/A BoCom, 600
2012 Mining Machinery++ Citic Securities,
Deutsche Bank,
ICBC Int'l,
JPMorgan, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4 Horizon Hospitality N/A N/A BAML, DBS, 800
2012 HK Investment Trust StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Dec Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 200
2012 Holdings Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
2012 Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities,
(HK & Shanghai Citigroup,
dual listing) Credit Suisse,
HSBC, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4 Chinalco Mining N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 300
2012 Corp International CCB Int'l, CICC,
(Peru) HSBC,
Morgan Stanley,
StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4 China Machinery N/A N/A BOC Int'l 600
2012 Equipment ICBC Int'l
Engineering
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4 China Xintiandi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500
2012 JPMorgan,
StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
2012 (Mongolian iron ore Macquarie Group
miner)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4 Sany Heavy N/A N/A BAML, 2,000
2012/ Industry Co++ Citigroup,
Q1 Citic Securities,
2013 ICBC Int'l,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China National N/A N/A CICC, 1,600
Biotec Group Morgan Stanley,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 800-
Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000
Product Logistic UBS
Park
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 500-
Concrete Pile Securities, 600
Group Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Huishan Dairy N/A N/A N/A 600
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012 Lukoil N/A N/A N/A 1,000
/2013
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2014 Insurance
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300
Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q1 Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000
2013 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,
coal mine Goldman Sachs,
Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1 China Galaxy N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2013 Securities (Total)
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400
Bank++ BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200
Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
(Postponed) Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500
listing)
----------------------------------------------------------------