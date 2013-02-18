HONG KONG, Feb 18 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings and new
listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
**
Feb27 Petro King N/A N/A CCB Int'l, 100
China Galaxy Int'l,
CIMB
April China Galaxy N/A N/A China Galaxy, 1,500
2013 Securities Goldman, (Total)
(HK & Shanghai Guotai Junan,
Listing) JPMorgan
Q1/Q2 Sany Heavy N/A N/A BAML, 1,700
2013 Industry Co++ Citigroup,
Citic Securities,
ICBC Int'l,
Morgan Stanley
May Sinopec Engineering N/A N/A Citic Securities 1,500
2013 (Group) JPMorgan,
UBS
2013 Century Energy N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 150
ICBC International,
Morgan Stanley
2013 AAG Energy N/A N/A Barclays, 200
Haitong, JPMorgan
2013 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 200
UBS
2013 Xinchen China N/A N/A BAML 150
2013 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300
United Financial JPMorgan
Leasing
2013 China Xintindi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500
JPMorgan,
StanChart, UBS
2013 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities,
(HK & Shanghai Citigroup,
dual listing) Credit Suisse,
2013 New Century Hotel N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250
Morgan Stanley
2013 Star King Food N/A N/A Macquarie 200
2013 China Great Wall N/A N/A Credit Suisse, 100
Electric Guotai Junan
2013 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Biotec Group Morgan Stanley,
UBS
2013 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
2013 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 600
Concrete Pile Securities,
Group Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley
2013 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs
2013 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 1,000
Agricultural JPMorgan
Product Logistic UBS
Park
2013 Huishan Dairy N/A N/A N/A 600
2013 Lukoil N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2013/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2014 Insurance
2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300
Airlines
2013 Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000
Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,
coal mine Goldman Sachs,
Macquarie
N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400
Bank++ BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200
Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
(Postponed) Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A
N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500
listing)
